Dry Creek fire in Washington grows to 350 acres

A fire burning in Klickitat County, Wash., has grown to 500 acres on Sunday, July 9, 2017. (Photo: Washington Department of Natural Resources)

KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. -- The Dry Creek fire, burning in Klickitat County, about seven miles north of Husum, Washington, since Friday, grew to 350 acres Saturday night.

People are being asked to avoid the area if possible. One residence was ordered to evacuate but no other evacuation notices are currently in effect.

A Red Flag wind warning was issued Sunday, which alerts agencies that conditions are ideal for combustion and rapid spread of a wildland fire.

The fire was first reported at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. Crews began fighting the fire on Saturday and were able to keep it to about 25 acres until hot winds in the afternoon caused the fire to spread.

Crews have been battling the fire Sunday and will continue through the night.

The fire has shut down parts of State Route 141, including a full closure in both directions from BZ Corner to Sunnyside Road, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. A detour is in place using BZ Glenwood Highway and Trout Lake Glenwood Highway.

Recreational access to portions of the White Salmon River from BZ Corner Boat Launch north to Warner Road have been closed.

To receive updates on the fire, please visit the Klickitat County website here.

