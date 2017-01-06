15-year-old girl struck, killed while crossing I-5 near Chehalis

siren (Photo: KGW)

CHEHALIS, Wash. – A 15-year-old girl crossing Interstate 5 was struck and killed Friday night near Chehalis.

According to Washington State Trooper Will Finn, the girl was crossing the freeway to meet her friends. She was struck near milepost 81. Southbound traffic was closed at about 8 p.m. and reopened at 9:30 p.m.

At around the same time, a crash between a semi-truck and car closed the northbound lanes of I-5 at milepost 81. Troopers at the scene said the driver was impaired. He was arrested. People in the car suffered serious injuries, Finn said.

There is no ETA on when northbound I-5 will be opened. Traffic is being rerouted to side roads.