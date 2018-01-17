Oregon, Washington get REAL ID extension through 2020

The Washington Department of Licensing said it's possible that the TSA may stop accepting Washington driver's licenses. (Photo: KING)

Washington and Oregon identification cards will now be accepted for domestic air travel through October 2020.

Both states had applied for an extension of the REAL ID program and were recently granted permission, the Portland International Airport tweeted out. The previous deadline was set for October 2018.

Oregon and Washington IDs and driver's licenses will be accepted for domestic air travel through October 1, 2020; both states have filed for and been granted extensions. For more info on the REAL ID Act and air travel head to https://t.co/oua5UOfow6. — flypdx (@flypdx) January 17, 2018

After October 1, 2020, travelers may be required to show a passport to board a domestic flight if their states don't have ID's and licenses which comply with the federal REAL ID Act.

For years, lawmakers have struggled on how to best comply with the REAL ID Act, a 2005 federal law that requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and be issued to people who can prove they're legally in the United States.

You can check which states are REAL ID compliant here.

© 2018 KING-TV