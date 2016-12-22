Woman hit while crossing road in Beaverton

An ambulance rushes to an emergency scene. (Photo: Getty images/stock photo)

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- A pedestrian was hit while crossing Southwest Allen Boulevard in Beaverton Thursday evening.

The woman, who is 75 years old, was crossing Allen Boulevard between Southwest Wilson and Southwest 141st avenues, according to Mike Rowe with the Beaverton Police Department.

She was not in a crosswalk.

The victim's injuries are unknown but she was conscious when she was taken to a nearby hospital, Rowe said.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

Allen Boulevard was temporarily closed at the scene of the crash, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.