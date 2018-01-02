Hillsboro woman dies in head-on crash

(Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBORO, Ore. – A Hillsboro woman died in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Southwest River Road, south of Farmington Road, around 3 p.m.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said 55-year-old Kimberly Clowdus was traveling north in a 1994 Toyota Tercel when she tried to pass a dump truck. The car collided with a southbound Chevrolet Suburban.

Clowdus died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Her injuries were minor.

The crash closed River Road from Farmington Road to Highway 210 until 5 p.m.

