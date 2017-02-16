(Photo: Forest Grove Fire)

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – Water rescue crews responded to a report of a submerged car with people inside along Fern Hill Road near Forest Grove.

Crews did not find any vehicles after an hour of searching and ended the rescue attempt.

Someone spotted a vehicle enter the water near Taylor Way, according to Forest Grove Fire.

Firefighters called the report “credible” and said search crews were having trouble finding a car in the muddy water and current.

Last week, a Tigard man escaped after flood waters swept his SUV off the flooded Fern Hill Road. The high water pushed his Chevy Suburban into a ditch.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

