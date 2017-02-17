Washington County deals with flooding after rain pounds area

Flooding on Fern Hill Road in Forest Grove (Photo: Pat Dooris)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. -- Heavy rains Thursday left some roads flooded Friday as the Tualatin River surged over its banks.

One of the most obvious places is near Pacific University in Forest Grove. Fern Hill Road often floods. This time there is a report that someone drove around barricades on Thursday then disappeared in the flood water.

The fire department thinks it will be a few days until the water is low enough to know for sure if a car sank in a ditch off the road. But Sky 8 flew the area Friday morning and we did not see anything obvious from the air.

Susbauer Road west of Hillsboro was another road partly flooded Friday morning.

Nursery owner Ginger Steele, who lives and works nearby, has seen people drive through high water there several times.

“I've seen people drive through when there's four feet of water there,” she said.

She wants the county to put a depth gage on the side of the road so drivers will know how deep the water is. So far, that's a no go.

The Tualatin River also flooded along highway 210 between Hillsboro and Tigard.

“I think the water came up 10 days ago. We've had so many storms who knows,” said Kathy Meyer looking out at her flooded pastures.

Meyer and her husband farm and ranch 130 acres here. She and her son Frank said 40 acres are now under water thanks to the river.

