Suspect ends up stuck in tree after chase with police

CORNELIUS, Ore. -- A chase early Thursday morning that started near Forest Grove ended with a suspect stuck up a tree in the Cornelius area.

Washington County sheriff's deputies chased the man to a field near Northwest Cornelius Schefflin and Heyenderickx roads. He bolted from the his vehicle and ran. A K9 dog traced the scent to a grove of trees.

Deputies learned he climbed up a tree and appeared to be stuck. They called out the Cornelius Fire Department, which arrived with two ladder trucks.

Fire crews and deputies were able to lower the man without incident. He was taken away in an ambulance for unspecified reasons.

Further details were not available.

