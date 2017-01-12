Warehouse roof collapses in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- The roof of a produce warehouse on Southeast 4th Avenue and Walnut Street partially collapsed Thursday morning.
Utilities were shut off to the building out of concerns for a potential natural gas leak. Two people who were asleep in the building escaped unhurt, according to the Hillsboro Fire Department.
We will update this story as more informatino becomes available.
