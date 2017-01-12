Warehouse roof collapses in Hillsboro

(Photo: Rollins, Michael)

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- The roof of a produce warehouse on Southeast 4th Avenue and Walnut Street partially collapsed Thursday morning.

Utilities were shut off to the building out of concerns for a potential natural gas leak. Two people who were asleep in the building escaped unhurt, according to the Hillsboro Fire Department.

We will update this story as more informatino becomes available.

The Hillsboro Fire Department provided this photo of a partial roof collapse in a produce warehouse. (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

(© 2017 KGW)