Warehouse roof collapses in Hillsboro

KGW 9:28 AM. PST January 12, 2017

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- The roof of a produce warehouse on Southeast 4th Avenue and Walnut Street partially collapsed Thursday morning.

Utilities were shut off to the building out of concerns for a potential natural gas leak. Two people who were asleep in the building escaped unhurt, according to the Hillsboro Fire Department.

We will update this story as more informatino becomes available.

