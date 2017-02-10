FOREST GROVE, Ore. -- A Tigard man is OK after flood waters swept his vehicle off a rural Washington County road.

“Very scary,” said Young Shin.

Shin said he was driving from his home in Tigard to an appointment in Forest Grove when he ran into awful conditions.

“It was pouring really hard,” he said. “Never seen it before.”

It was so bad Shin missed a road closed sign on Fern Hill Road. The high water pushed his Suburban right into a ditch.

“I don’t know how, so I called 911,” he said. “Luckily they came quickly.”





In the time it took firefighters to launch a rescue boat and get to Shin, his SUV had slipped into water 10 feet deep. Shin had to climb onto the roof to escape the danger.

“It was very scary,” he said.

It had to be just as frightening, if not more, for a dad and three kids who found themselves in a similar situation. Their vehicle was swept into high water near Banks. They also had to be rescued by firefighters.

“People could’ve been injured, they could’ve died,” said Matt Johnstone of Forest Grove Fire. “Thankfully today ended good.”

It is a day those involved will not soon forget.

