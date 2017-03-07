Sherwood woman dies in Wash. Co. crash

A Sherwood woman died when she lost control of her Porsche on Roy Rogers Road in Washington County, sliding into a Toyota mini-van. (WCSO)

SHERWOOD, Ore. -- A Sherwood woman died late Monday night after she lost control of her car on Southwest Roy Rogers Road north of Scholls-Sherwood Road, according to the Washington County sheriff's office.

Marlene Macewan, 62, was driving her 1995 Porsche 911 through a sweeping curve near the Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. She lost control, sliding sideways into a 2013 Toyota Sienna driven by Calvin Taylor, 51, of Tigard, police said.

Macewan was dead when emergency crews arrived. Taylor had to be cut out the van by crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. He was expected to survive with unspecified non-life threatening injuries.

Further details were not available.

(© 2017 KGW)