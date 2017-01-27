Sex offender out of Oregon State Hospital after decades, to live in Aloha

Reynaldo Rios (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

ALOHA, Ore. (AP) - A sex offender who has spent the last 31 years in the Oregon State Hospital has been released to live west of Portland in Aloha.

Reynaldo Rios was found guilty but insane after breaking into a home in 1984 and sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.

Washington County sheriff's deputies say Friday that Rios was released Wednesday after a state psychiatric review board found he no longer had a mental illness diagnosis that permits the state to hold him.

A letter from the state's Psychiatric Review Board says he is currently unsupervised and there is concern he will reoffend.

Deputies are warning parents in the apartment complex where he will live with his sister.

Attempts by the AP to find a phone number for Rios or his sister were unsuccessful.

