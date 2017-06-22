PORTLAND, Ore. – A Portland man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at Henry Hagg Lake died from his injuries, sheriff’s deputies said.
Uziel Guzman-Avendano, 26, was riding with a group of motorcyclists on June 5 when he crashed into a guard rail on Southwest Scoggins Valley Road.
Guzman-Avendano died on June 21.
Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
