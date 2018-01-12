SHERWOOD, Ore. -- A suspect was shot by police following a "tactical situation" in Sherwood on Friday afternoon.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported just after 2:30 p.m. there was possibly an armed subject near Southwest Scholls-Sherwood Road and Roy Rogers Road, and that Laurel Ridge Middle School was in lockout as a precaution.

Roy Rogers Road was closed from Elsner Road to Cedarview Way. Deputies asked people to avoid the area.

About an hour later, a WCSO armored vehicle approached the suspect's pickup truck and a chase ensued, which included several collisions between the two vehicles. Someone inside the armored vehicle fired several shots, hitting the suspect.

His condition has not been released.

