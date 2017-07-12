Police seek help finding missing Aloha woman

Missing Aloha woman Becky Buhrle (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

ALOHA, Ore. -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen by family members on July 4 in Aloha.

Rebecca Buhrle, who goes by Becky, was reported missing on July 10. She has numerous health conditions that make her medically fragile. She doesn't have her medications with her, her family says.

Buhrle is new to the area but uses TriMet often. She likes to visit the Tanasbourne area of Washington County.

Anyone with information about Buhrle's location is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-629-0111.

