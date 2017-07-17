KGW
Photos: 2017 Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance Car Show

KGW 9:53 AM. PDT July 17, 2017

FOREST GROVE, Ore. -- The Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance Car Show was held on Sunday, July 16, on the campus of Pacific University.

The event is in its 44th year, raising funds for scholarships and community service projects each year since 1973.

More than 300 antique, collector and special-interest automobiles were on display. The cars were entered for judging or display only.

