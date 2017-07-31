KGW
Close

Man reportedly drowns at Hagg Lake, search starts this morning

KGW 5:34 AM. PDT July 31, 2017

FOREST GROVE, Ore. -- A man was reported drowned Sunday evening at Hagg Lake, according to the Washington County sheriff's office.

A search for the body was expected to begin Monday morning after sunrise.

The sheriff's office reported that a man and woman were swimming Sunday evening. The man drowned, which was reported to dispatchers about 6:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories