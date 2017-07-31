Man reportedly drowns at Hagg Lake, search starts this morning

Henry Hagg Lake

FOREST GROVE, Ore. -- A man was reported drowned Sunday evening at Hagg Lake, according to the Washington County sheriff's office.

A search for the body was expected to begin Monday morning after sunrise.

The sheriff's office reported that a man and woman were swimming Sunday evening. The man drowned, which was reported to dispatchers about 6:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

