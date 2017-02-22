New housing project proposal gets pushback from neighbors in Aloha

New housing project proposed in Aloha would rent to those who battle mental illness and chronic homelessness (Photo: KGW)

ALOHA, Ore. -- People living near a newly-proposed housing site are pushing back against the development that would be located at Southwest 170th Avenue and Bany Road in Aloha.

During a community meeting in Beaverton on Tuesday night, it was apparent just how vehemently people living near the site, oppose the idea.

“The meeting was very passionate. There was a lot of concerned neighbors, a lot of uncertainty,” said Lisa Dyer, a mom of two who lives nearby.

Dyer was at the meeting and says she and many others are concerned about the proposal. If it gets the go-ahead, three duplexes housing six renters would go up in about a year.

The goal is to help people struggling with mental illness and chronic homelessness get into a more permanent home.

“We understand that there's an issue. There is a problem in the county that needs to be addressed. The concern we all have however, is that this is not the right location,” said Dyer.

That's because Dyer said it'd be near two elementary schools, one of which her own child will be attending next year.

“It's just the unknown. It's the uncertainty and it creates some fear. We're concerned for our children's safety,” she said.

Al Worman who has lived in the area for about 24 years said he agrees with Dyer that the plot of land isn’t the right spot for the project. He asked his realtor what the housing units would mean for his home value. He said he was told it would go down by about $140,000.

“He came back telling me he didn't know if he could sell it,” said Worman.

Washington County is working with Luke-Dorf Incorporated. It’s a mental health clinic in Tigard. The county said they will work with the community, schools, and the sheriff's office to keep kids safe.

In addition, they say there's a common misconception that people dealing with mental illness are a threat. But they say the vast majority are more prone to be victims of a crime.

Each person living at the complex will be screened. But that doesn't give parents like Dyer much comfort.

“Even if someone is screened, people can fall through the cracks,” Dyer said.

She and others say they're also concerned about the lack of on-site supervision, since renters will live independently.

There will be more opportunities for public input.

Next, commissioners will have to decide whether or not to hand the land over to Luke-Dorf to build the duplexes. That decision is about a month away.

(© 2017 KGW)