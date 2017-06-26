Motorcyclist cited for DUII, speeding in Wash. Co. crash

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (AP) - A motorcyclist's blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit when he crashed outside Forest Grove, Oregon.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Samuel Zumwalt crashed about 12:20 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. He was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and taken to a nearby hospital.
Deputies were busy this weekend with impaired drivers. One deputy made six DUII arrests in two nights.
