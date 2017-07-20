KGW
Man threatens to set Beaverton home on fire, neighbors evacuated

KGW 10:31 PM. PDT July 20, 2017

BEAVERTON, Ore. – Neighbors have been evacuated and deputies are talking with a man who they say is threatening to set a Beaverton home on fire Thursday night.

Crisis Negotiation and SWAT teams from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are at the home near Southwest Butner Road and Aragon Street in the Cedar Hills area. The man is inside, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said no flames had been seen but Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue was on standby.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

