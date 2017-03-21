Man arrested after violent burglary in Aloha was wrong burglar, deputies say

Jeffrey Lane (Photo: KGW)

ALOHA, Ore. – Washington County sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a violent encounter between a burglar and a homeowner arrested a man after a K-9 tracked him to a backyard Tuesday morning.

They later found out they had the wrong burglar.

Deputies were called to a burglary near Northwest Doma Lane and 201st Avenue at 10:26 a.m. The resident said he walked in on a burglary at his home and was injured in a fight with the intruder.

Deputies and police officers from Beaverton and Hillsboro responded to search for the suspect. A Beaverton K-9 tracked 37-year-old Jeffrey Lane to a backyard.

Lane was arrested on a parole violation from a separate burglary conviction, according to Sgt. Bob Ray with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said there was no evidence connecting Lane to the Tuesday morning burglary. They are still looking for a suspect.

