Man accidentally shoots, kills friend with rifle, deputies say

portland police car (Photo: KGW)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. – A man accidentally shot and killed his friend with an AR-15 rifle in a Washington County apartment Thursday night, deputies said.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was celebrating the Chinese New Year with friends at the Frank Estate Apartments. The apartment owner, who owns several guns, decided to show his AR-15 to the group, investigators said. He unloaded the rifle and passed it around.

The gun owner, a 28-year-old man, took the rifle back and was reloading it when the gun fired, deputies said. The round struck the 20-year-old man in his stomach. He died on the way to the hospital.

No arrests have been made in the case, which is still under investigation.

The names of the shooter and victim were not immediately released. The victim’s parents live in another country. Detectives are working to notify his family.

Deputies said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the shooting.

(© 2017 KGW)