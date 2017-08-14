Kidnapping scam reported in Washington County

BEAVERTON, Ore. – Sheriff’s deputies have taken several reports from Washington County residents who said scammers called them and claimed to have kidnapped a family member.

“I pick up and hear a young girl's voice screaming, speaking but unintelligible, I couldn't tell what she was saying. I thought it was my daughter,” said Miles Vance, who took a call on Aug. 2.

“As I tried to talk to her a man's voice came on and said he had kidnapped my daughter, wanted money, or he'd kill her.”

The sheriff’s office said several people reported the same scam attempt on Monday.

The victims reported that an unknown caller told them a family member was being held hostage and they demanded money for their release. Screams could be heard in the background.

“It's certainly something that had never happened before,” Vance said. “I thought it was real, we hear scams all the time, I've never heard of this one, it seemed real.”

“My biggest thought was how do I comply with this man and do everything he's asking so I can get my daughter back.”

There is no evidence that any kidnappings took place, deputies said.

Vance’s wife called the sheriff’s office and their daughter. She was safe.

“The more we're aware, the more we're able to fight against it and make sure people aren't victims. I don't want people to go through what I went through,” said Vance.

