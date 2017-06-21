Driver reported four times in an hour before crash that leaves two injured

Dakota Spacek (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

BETHANY, Ore. – A man reported driving recklessly four times in an hour was arrested after he ran a red light and crashed into a minivan in Bethany Wednesday afternoon.

Dakota Spacek, 24, was lodged at the Washington County Jail on charges of reckless driving and fourth-degree assault.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Spacek was driving a Ford Focus eastbound on Northwest Bethany Boulevard when he ran a red light and collided with a minivan that was going southbound on Kaiser Road, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Two passengers in Spacek’s car were injured and taken to a hospital. Spacek and the driver of the minivan were not hurt.

Deputies learned Spacek was reported as a reckless driver four times before the crash. They said they were looking for Spacek’s vehicle at the time of the crash.

An investigation into the crash and the other reported incidents is ongoing.

