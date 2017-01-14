Deputies: 'Violent' man breaks into home of child's mother, flees after shot at

Louis Jarvis Jr. (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

KING CITY, Ore. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help with finding a man who they say broke into the apartment of his child’s mother and fled after the mother fired a shot at him.

The disturbance happened at around 2 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex at 12070 SW Fischer Rd in King City.

The man, now identified as 40-year-old Louis Jarvis Jr., forced his way into the mother’s apartment and only fled after she armed herself for protection and fired a shot at him, according to Sgt. Bob Ray of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the door damaged from being kicked in and discovered the windows to the woman’s car had been smashed as well.

Jarvis has never lived at the apartment and was upset over child custody issues, Ray said.

Deputies believe Jarvis is driving a gray or tan, late-model Chevrolet pickup. They described Jarvis as a “violent” man. He is 6-foot-3 with a heavy build. The photo deputies released of him is from 2012.

Jarvis has connections to the Nehalem area, Ray said. Oregon State Police and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with trying to find Jarvis. A warrant has been issued for his arrest for burglary and criminal mischief, among other charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.

(© 2017 KGW)