Deputies: Pit bull stabbed after attacking Cornelius man's dogs

The man was walking his dogs near railroad tracks (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

CORNELIUS, Ore. – A man walking his two dogs in Cornelius Saturday morning stabbed a pit bull who attacked him and his dogs, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The pit bull was taken to a veterinary clinic where it had to be euthanized, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies don’t know who owned the pit bull.

The confrontation occurred at 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of North 10th Avenue, near the railroad tracks.

The pit bull attacked one of the man’s leashed dogs, causing minor injuries to the dog. That’s when the man stabbed the pit bull to protect himself and the dogs, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-629-0111.

Deputies want to remind community members that dogs need to be leashed with the exception of specific locations.

“Washington County Code requires dogs to be restrained by leashes, tethers or other physical control device and under the physical control of a capable person, unless the dog is in an enclosed area specifically designated for dogs to be without a leash or on its owner's or keeper's own property,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

