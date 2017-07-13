Banks man dies after falling from tree

A man died after falling from a tree near Banks (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

BANKS, Ore. – A 37-year-old Banks man died after he fell from a tree near Banks Thursday evening.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called for medical assistance to the 45300 block of Northwest Sunset Highway outside of Banks.

The man, identified as Joseph Bradbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told deputies Bradbury was climbing a large cedar tree before being falling to the ground. Deputies said Bradbury was associated with the property the tree sits on. However, they said it’s not known why he climbed the tree or what caused him to fall.

