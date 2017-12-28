Washington County man reported missing; last seen in Lloyd Center area

Ira "Bob" Alperin (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help with finding a 76-year-old Washington County man who was last seen in the Lloyd Center area of Portland.

Ira “Bob” Alperin met with friends at the Lloyd Center and left them at around 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Private security located him in the area at around 5 p.m. and helped him return to his vehicle but he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Alperin’s family said he has been experiencing cognitive impairment that causes him to become disoriented and confused.

Alperin was described as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound white man, with blue eyes and wears prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark green plaid winter jacket and a “newsboy” style hat, the sheriff’s office said.

He was last seen driving a light blue 2004 Acura TSX four-door sedan with Oregon license plate 248BEV.

Anyone with information regarding Alperin’s whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 503-629-0111.

