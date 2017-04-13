Washington County man found dead, pinned underneath tractor

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the Washington County Sheriff's Office at scene where man was found dead pinned underneath a tractor (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. – A 70-year-old Washington County man was found dead Thursday evening pinned underneath his tractor.

Deputies received a call at 5:12 p.m. from Howard Mozeico’s family that they came home to the 18000 block of Southwest Parrett Mountain Road and found Mozeico dead under the tractor.

Mozeico’s family said they talked to him in the morning and he told them he was going to do some work on the tractor.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they don’t know how Mozeico ended up underneath the tractor, which was still running and in gear. Foul play is not suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.

