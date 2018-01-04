Washington allows third 'X' option on birth certificates

Washington residents who want to change the sex designation on their birth certificates will soon have a third "X'' option.



The state Department of Health said Thursday that people can choose the non-binary designation "X'' rather than male or female starting Jan. 27.



The agency says the rule provides an option for those who do not exclusive identify as male or female.



Currently people can petition to change the sex designation on their birth certificates from male to female, or female to male. But there had not been another option.



The rule applies to changes to birth certificates after they have been registered. The agency says the non-binary sex designation isn't available at birth.

PREVIOUS: WA proposes gender-neutral birth certificate option

© 2018 Associated Press