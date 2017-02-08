Waiting for ruling on the immigration order

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
White House Push back against Ivanka Trump's brand a "direct attack" on the President
-
Reed College student in ICU after fire
-
KGW Sunrise forescast: 2-8-17
-
Crews continue clearing U.S. 26 slide
-
KGW Noon forecast 2-8-17
-
WHS Free Pet Adoption
-
Euthanasia drug found in dog food sold in Washington
-
Hundreds rally for sanctuary city status
-
Landslide shuts down Highway 224, takes out backyard
-
KGW evening forecast: 11 p.m. 2-7-17
More Stories
-
First Somali refugee arrives in Oregon since…Feb. 8, 2017, 5:06 p.m.
-
Oregon AG believes appeals court will rule against…Feb. 8, 2017, 5:21 p.m.
-
Heavy rain tonight through Thursday morningFeb. 7, 2017, 7:27 p.m.