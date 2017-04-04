Voodoo Doughnut suspends doughnut eating challenge after man's death

(Photo: Allan Kroll)

DENVER – Voodoo Doughnut has suspended its doughnut challenge nationwide after a man choked to death inside their East Colfax location early Sunday morning.

Travis Malouff, 42, died from "asphyxia, due to obstruction of the airway," the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner announced Monday morning.

Travis Malouff was known for taking any challenge he could. (Photo: Courteys Malouff family)

Witnesses say Malouff was doing a challenge to eat a half-pound doughnut in 80 seconds or less before he died.

“Our hearts go out to the Malouff family during this very difficult time," a spokesperson for Voodoo Doughnut said. "We have suspended the eating challenge in all our locations. While this matter is under investigation, we believe it would be inappropriate to comment further.

