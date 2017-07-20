Vision Zero traffic mission on Southeast Division

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flights and rental cars booked for eclipse
-
Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort
-
Rick Valeri talks about how he believes he and his wife were drugged on vacation in Mexico
-
Police investigating alleged dog abuse
-
Multiple Shark sightings off Cannon Beach
-
Car stolen while family welcomes newborn baby
-
Teen's bathtub electrocution death blamed on phone
-
Dog stolen in Northeast Portland reunited with owner
-
N. Mississippi Ave faces parking crunch
-
Raw: Owner throws dog to ground at Hillsboro gas station
More Stories
-
Man threatens to set Beaverton home on fire,…Jul 20, 2017, 10:15 p.m.
-
Eclipse could bring chaos to Oregon's forests and mountainsJul 20, 2017, 4:39 p.m.
-
Heroin overdoses spiked Wednesday in Multnomah CountyJul 20, 2017, 5:38 p.m.