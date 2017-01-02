Vigil held for trooper recovering from Christmas shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
KGW evening forecast 1-2-16
-
Ex-wife of James Tylka speaks
-
Plumbers say pipes will freeze this week news
-
Pedestrian killed on I-205
-
Trooper makes progress after surgeries
-
'Good IV' service offers New Year's Eve hangover cure
-
Twin brothers born in different years
-
Snowboarder dangles at Mt. Bachelor
-
Snowfall marks beginning of frigid week
More Stories
-
Molalla man in custody after shooting wifeJan. 2, 2017, 11:18 p.m.
-
Freeze continues through the workweekDec 29, 2016, 7:16 a.m.
-
Vigil held for recovering OSP trooper shot on ChristmasJan. 2, 2017, 7:33 p.m.