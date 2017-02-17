Video shows arrest of Seattle 'Dreamer'

Video obtained by KING 5 of the arrest of Daniel Ramirez Medina.

As the case of a Seattle area 'Dreamer' went before a federal judge, KING 5 obtained new video showing the moment that 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina was taken into custody by ICE agents.

Ramirez Medina was arrested last Friday. He's been behind bars at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma ever since.

His attorneys argue the arrest and detainment is unlawful because Ramirez Medina had been given a reprieve from deportation under the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program known as DACA.

DACA was put in place under the Obama administration. The program is designed to protect so-called immigrant 'Dreamers' who come to the United States illegally as children.

Ramirez Medina was just seven years old when he came to the United States from Mexico.

The video is shot on a cell phone by Ramirez-Medina's 24-year-old brother, who was there as both his father and brother was taken into custody.

The 24-year-old brother, like Daniel, had been granted DACA status. He was not taken into custody by ICE agents.

In the video, you can see the brother running after Ramirez Medina as he's taken into custody.

"They're taking my brother, just because he didn't want to say anything. They have a warrant for my dad, but they're still taking my brother with them. For no reason at all," he can be heard saying in the video.

ICE agents can be seen in the video, escorting Daniel Ramirez Medina to a waiting car, and putting him in the back seat.

The video is just under two minutes long. It does not show the moment ICE agents entered the apartment where Ramirez Medina lived.

ICE has said they were conducting an operation targeting Ramirez Medina's father, who they say is a previously deported felon convicted of drug trafficking.

ICE says Daniel Ramirez Medina admitted to being in a gang.

His attorneys say that claim is unequivocally false. They are calling on a federal judge to grant his release.



