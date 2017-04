An F-3 tornado tore through Vancouver, Wash., on April 5, 1972. Six people were killed and 300 injured, including 70 students here at Peter S. Odgen grade school. (KGW files) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

On April 6, 1972 an F-3 tornado with 200 mph winds gathered itself in North Portland and moved across the Columbia River into Vancouver

Six people were killed and 300 were injured, including 70 students at Peter S. Ogden grade school.

Many of you shared stories of where you were that day.

