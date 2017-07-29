Woman, two children hit by car in Vancouver Safeway parking lot

Three people were hit by a car in a Vancouver Safeway parking lot (Photo: Clark County Sheriff's Office)

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A woman and two children walking in a Vancouver Safeway parking lot Saturday morning suffered serious injuries after they were hit by a car.

The collision occurred at around 9 a.m. at the Safeway located at 6711 NE 63rd St.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was pulling into a parking spot when for unknown reasons he accelerated and plowed through a hedge, according to Sgt. Fred Neiman with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The car then struck the woman, 28, and two children, believed to be ages 5 and 2. The relationship between the woman and two children has not yet been determined.

All three were taken to hospitals with potentially life-threatening injuries, Neiman said.

The driver, who is an employee at the store, is cooperating with investigators. He did not appear to be impaired, Neiman said.

Safeway released a statement saying they were saddened by the crash:

"Earlier today, a tragic accident occurred. Three pedestrians were struck in our parking lot by a car. They were immediately taken to a local hospital to be treated. Safeway is extremely concerned about everyone involved in this terrible situation. Our thoughts are with them during this time. We are fully cooperating with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation."

