Woman seriously injured in Vancouver hit-and-run

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A woman sitting on a curb in Vancouver was hit by a car early Saturday morning and left stranded.

Brittany Murhammer said she was sitting on a curb in front of ProBuild, at 2820 NE 78th St., following a fight with her boyfriend. That’s when shortly before 2:30 a.m. a car she did not recognize drove by up on the curb, hit her, and drove away. She said the driver was not her boyfriend, who was out looking for her.

She screamed for help for a few minutes before a man showed up and placed a tourniquet around her leg.

Murhammer said she suffered compound fractures in her legs and will have to undergo multiple surgeries.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the car was a newer, white sport car.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

