Wanted man arrested in Vancouver after crashing getaway vehicle into car, building

Police investigate the scene where a wanted man crashed his car and was arrested. A Vancouver polic eofficer fired a shot at the suspect. (Photo: Jeanie Long)

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A wanted man was arrested after he led police on a chase that ended with him crashing into a car and building in Vancouver late Saturday morning.

A little after 11 a.m., Vancouver police assisted a Washington State Department of Corrections officer who was attempting to bring the wanted man into custody in the 2500 block of Main Street.

The man, who was not immediately identified, attempted to hit a responding officer with his car, according to Vancouver police. The officer fired a shot at the suspect at that time.

The suspect continued to flee in his car, which also had a woman inside. While trying to flee police, the man crashed into another car with two occupants and into a building in the area of East 16th Street and Broadway.

The suspect then tried to flee on foot but was brought into custody. He was taken to a hospital for treatment to injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

The two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The woman who was in the suspect’s car was detained.

No officers were hurt. The officer who shot at the suspect was placed on leave, per standard procedure.

