Video of WinCo staff's confrontation with shoplifting suspect goes viral

A still frame of a video that went viral on Facebook shows a confrontation between members of the loss prevention staff at a Vancouver WinCo supermarket and a shoplifting suspect. (Photo: courtesy of Kristen Nerton)

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A video of a physical confrontation between a shoplifting suspect and loss prevention staff members at a Vancouver WinCo Foods supermarket has gone viral.

Kristin Nerton, a witness of the incident, posted the video to Facebook on July 8. It has since attracted six million views, 42,000 comments, 38,000 shares and 16,000 reactions.

Warning: The Facebook post below contains a curse word

Vancouver police said multiple witnesses told officers they thought the loss prevention staff was rough with the suspect but didn’t believe the behavior rose to the level of assault. The suspect resisted being handcuffed and detained and suffered a scraped knee and elbow during the scuffle.

Members of the loss prevention staff suffered minor injuries, police said. The suspect was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Justice Center for second-degree robbery.

WinCo Foods released a statement saying the suspect “physically [attacked] multiple employees” before the video started that was later posted on Facebook. WinCo said it is continuing to investigate and is cooperating with local police.

© 2017 KGW-TV