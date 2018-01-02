VANCOUVER, Wash.. -- Police are asking the public's help in finding a missing Vancouver woman.

Abigail Haas, 49, was last seen leaving her home on New Year's Day, police said.

Haas is 5 foot 7 and 250 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes and was wearing an off-white dress, a white hat and what police described as a white cover up.

Anyone with information should call 911.

