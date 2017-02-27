Vancouver officer fires 5 shots at car

An image from a video of the shooting. (Photo: Facebook, KGW)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Vancouver Police identified the officer who fired his gun five times at a car in a parking lot Saturday.

Officer Ken Suvada, 45, was hired by the Vancouver Police Department on May 15, 2002. He was previously employed as a Deputy for the Twin Falls Idaho County Sheriff's Office from January 2000-May 2002.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday. Police said they were asked to help a Washington State Department of Corrections officer arrest a wanted man.

The department refuses to release that man’s name or why he was wanted.

Cellphone video shows Officer Suvada behind the suspect’s car. When the driver backed it up, Suvada fired five times through the back window.

Three people were inside the car. It’s unclear if the suspect was hit. The other two were not.

Lewis and Clark law professor Tung Yin watched the video to see if he thought the shooting was justified.

“In a split second the officer would likely be justified in trying to stop him,” he said.

Yin said the legal standard is not what a Monday morning quarterback would think or do -- it’s what a reasonable officer would do.

“In the shoes of the officer at that moment, was it reasonable for the officer to, in a split second of time think 'this is what I need to do to protect myself,'” he said.

Scott Winegar retired from Portland police after 26 years. He now teaches active shooter response at Concordia University. He also watched the video and said things happened very quickly for Officer Suvada.

“I bet if you were able to track the time on that, I’ll bet you that was less than a second that all that. All those decisions had to be made. The car started to move, he had to protect himself, he had to make sure no innocents were injured in the process. And then he had to calculate a response to that,” he said.

We did time it. He's right. One second from the time the car starts to move until the shots are done and Suvada is out of the way.

For some, this video brought up a reminder from Portland's past: the shooting death of Kendra James back in 2003.

She was inside a truck and was shot and killed by a Portland police officer as she tried to drive away. The shooting significantly changed Portland’s policy on dealing with incidents like that.

It’s too soon to tell if Saturday’s shooting will bring change in Vancouver.

