Vancouver mom pleads for help finding mentally ill teen son

A Vancouver mom is pleading for help finding her 18-year-old son, who she says is wandering the streets of Mount Vernon, Washington on his own.

“He's very vulnerable,” said Heidi O’Connor on Friday, from her Northeast Vancouver home.

O’Connor her son Austin Timpe was committed to a mental health facility in Mt. Vernon three days before Christmas. She said doctors in Vancouver told her there were no beds available locally.

Tuesday, Jan. 2, O’Connor said a notification popped up on her iPhone, indicating her son’s Apple account had logged into Wi-Fi outside the facility.

Staff at Skagit Regional Health, which operates the Skagit Valley Hospital Mental Health Center, wouldn’t confirm any details about Austin Timpe’s medical history, citing HIPAA laws.

But O’Connor believes doctors discharged her son.

Three days later, she said she hasn’t heard from him, adding he’s likely wandering the streets of Mount Vernon with no money and a dead cell phone.

O’Connor has contacted the local police department, and her posts on social media asking for help have been shared thousands of times, but Friday she said Austin is still missing.

“You don't want to think about your kid being in the cold and in the rain with nowhere to sleep and being sick, and not knowing that he's sick. It really sucks,” she said. “He's very vulnerable. I mean, I-5 is a huge sex trafficking area. Anybody can pick him up. He believes that everybody is good because he's a good Christian man, and he believes he's a god so nothing bad is going to happen to him.”

O’Connor said she’s asking anyone with information on Timpe to call Mt. Vernon police, the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, the Clark County Sheriff's Office, or Vancouver police.

KGW has reached out to Mt. Vernon police to confirm they're searching for him, but hasn't heard back.



