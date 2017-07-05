Vancouver man with dementia reported missing

Robert Robinson (Photo: Vancouver police)

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 64-year-old man who went missing Wednesday afternoon in Vancouver.

Police said Robert “Bobby” C. Robinson was reported missing shortly after 2 p.m. He was last seen leaving his caregiver’s home in West Vancouver on foot.

Robinson has early onset dementia, according to Vancouver police.

He was described as 5-foot-5, 140 pounds, with long brown-gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with “Alaskan Grown” printed on the front, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

© 2017 KGW-TV