Vancouver hit-and-run victim spent two weeks in coma, may lose both legs

Paul Adams in his hospital bed (Photo: Katherine Cook)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A Vancouver man who almost died in a hit-and-run crash and spent two weeks in a coma said doctors would amputate his left leg on Friday, and possibly his right leg at a later date.

“If they cut this leg off, I'm keeping the bars,” joked Paul Adams, 34, from his hospital bed at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Under Adams’ smile, he admits there's a lot of pain, uncertainty and sadness.

“That leg makes me cry every day, at least once,” Adams said.

Adams has been in the hospital since Feb. 20, when a car hit him on Northeast 54th Avenue then drove away. Adams said he couldn’t remember that night but his mother, Nancy Peterson, can.

“They left him there to die,” said Peterson, who just set up at GoFundMe account for Adams.

Peterson is also caring for Adams’ young son. She knows things will be tight when her son joins them at home.

“If they end up taking the other leg, insurance is not going to cover a wheelchair or electric scooter,” said Peterson.

Police haven't made an arrest yet, but Adams said he’s spoken with a man responsible for the hit-and-run. Adams said shortly after he woke from his coma, the man called him at the hospital to apologize and said he would turn himself in after getting his affairs in order.

“He said he was going to come here and try to shake my hand before he leaves and you know, I hope he does,” said Adams. “I don't hold no grudge against the guy… it isn't like he meant to hit me.”

Peterson offered a different opinion about the driver.

“I can't forgive him,” she said. “No matter what the circumstances were, he should have stopped.”

Adams said he doesn't have energy to spend on what he can't change. He's saving it all for the future plans.

“Fight through the pain and when this is done, try to find a job where someone don't mind a fat, bald, one-legged guy,” said Adams, before letting out another hardy laugh. “I’ve got to stay positive.”

