Vancouver Fire Department reforming after damaging gender bias report

Vancouver Fire Department (Photo: KGW)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- The Vancouver Fire Department is trying to create a better work environment for women after an investigation revealed several cases of gender bias.

Fire Chief Joseph Molina said the problems came to light after an incident at Fire Station No. 10. That’s where crew members had turned the women's bathroom into a men's locker room to accommodate other firefighters who shared the facility for training.

After reports that a male firefighter walked in on a female crew member reached Molina, he and the union president visited the building.

“I made sure all the male equipment was out of there and returned it to its status of a women's restroom,” said Molina. “Then I asked the woman who was out there, ‘What else don’t I know?’”

The incident led the City of Vancouver to launch an outside investigation into the fire department. The results showed women firefighters didn't have uniforms that fit them. Techniques used to operate some equipment weren't tailored for women which led to injury. When a new, safer ladder throwing technique was introduced, the report said some male firefighters taunted the women and called the technique a "Nancy throw."

The investigation also showed pornographic magazines were kept in living quarters.

“Overall it's just a disappointment because it really shows a lack of consideration and a lack of professionalism,” said Molina.

Out of 188 uniformed firefighters, only five in the Vancouver Fire Department are women. By comparison, Portland Fire & Rescue has about 700 firefighters-- seven percent of whom are women. Vancouver is closer to the national average of three percent.

Molina said he hopes continued efforts to recruit women and this investigation will help change that. On Tuesday, he met with Vancouver city officials to discuss possible discipline for the firefighters behind the sexist behavior.

“Unfortunately, they're great with the community but then they come back to the station and they're not so considerate professionally,” said Molina. “That's the part we have to work on.”