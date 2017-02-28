KGW
SWAT team called to Vancouver apartments; woman armed inside, police say

KGW 4:12 PM. PST February 28, 2017

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A Vancouver police SWAT team responded to a report of an armed woman inside an apartment Tuesday afternoon.

A Clark County sheriff’s deputy was serving a search warrant in the 5100 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue when a woman appeared in a second-floor window with a gun, according to police.

A SWAT team was called to the scene. They planned to send a robot into the building.

A part of the building was evacuated but not surrounding apartments. Police do not believe there is any immediate danger to the community.

This story will be updated.

