(Photo: Clark Co. Sheriff's Office)

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Sheriff’s deputies are in a standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside his parents’ Vancouver home Wednesday afternoon.

Homeowners reported their 30-year-old son, who does not live at their home, showed up and refused to leave. The son broke into the home, located at 6814 NE 119th St., by shattering a glass patio door, said Sgt. Fred Neiman with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The parents ran away in fear of their son.

Large police presence near NE 119th St & 72nd Ave in Clark Co. pic.twitter.com/Y5fddHravn — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) August 17, 2017

Neiman said the son, whose name has not been released, has an outstanding felony warrant.

No one else is inside the home.

The man has refused to surrender. A SWAT team and negotiators are on the scene.

Deputies closed 119th Street between 50th and 72nd avenues.

