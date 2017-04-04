Suspect arrested for hit-and-run that critically injured Vancouver man

Joshua A. Johnson

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- The Clark County Sheriff's Office has arrested Joshua Allen Johnson for a hit-and-run crash that nearly killed a Vancouver man on February 20.

Police say Johnson was driving on Northeast 54th Avenue when he crashed into Paul Adams and left the scene, detectives said.

Johnson is lodged in Clark County Jail Sunday night on a felony hit and run charge as well as possession of a controlled substance and other charges. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Johnson's mother, Shaun Johnson, was convicted in a vehicular assault case in 2013. Johnson struck 16-year-old Justin Carey while he waited for a school bus.

Joshua Johnson is son of Shaun Johnson, convicted of high profile vehicular assault case from back in 2013 — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) March 24, 2017

Background: Driver arrested for hitting Battle Ground teen at bus stop

Battle Ground teen returns to school after losing leg

Paul Adams in his hospital bed (Photo: Katherine Cook)

Victim spent weeks in a coma

Adams almost died in the hit-and-run and spent two weeks in a coma. He said in late March that doctors would amputate his left leg, and possibly his right leg at a later date.

“If they cut this leg off, I'm keeping the bars,” joked Adams, 34, from his hospital bed at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Under Adams’ smile, he admits there's a lot of pain, uncertainty and sadness.

“That leg makes me cry every day, at least once,” Adams said.

Adams said he can’t remember the night of the crash. But his mother, Nancy Peterson, can.

“They left him there to die,” said Peterson, who has set up at GoFundMe account for Adams.

Peterson is also caring for Adams’ young son. She knows things will be tight when her son joins them at home.

“If they end up taking the other leg, insurance is not going to cover a wheelchair or electric scooter,” said Peterson.

Adams said shortly after he woke from his coma, Johnson called him at the hospital to apologize and said he would turn himself in after getting his affairs in order.

“He said he was going to come here and try to shake my hand before he leaves and you know, I hope he does,” said Adams. “I don't hold no grudge against the guy… it isn't like he meant to hit me.”

Peterson offered a different opinion about the driver.

“I can't forgive him,” she said. “No matter what the circumstances were, he should have stopped.”

Adams said he doesn't have energy to spend on what he can't change. He's saving it all for the future plans.

“Fight through the pain and when this is done, try to find a job where someone don't mind a fat, bald, one-legged guy,” said Adams, before letting out another hardy laugh. “I’ve got to stay positive.”

