Small tornado rips through Vancouver

Fence down after a tornado in Vancouver (Photo: Katherine Cook)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A small tornado ripped through part of Vancouver Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says an EF0 tornado went through the Orchards and Covington areas in Vancouver. An EF0 means winds were between 65-85 mph. The tornado hit at around 3 p.m.

“It looked like hail was blowing sideways and everything blew off the patio," one neighbor said.

Photos from homes in the area show damage to property, including knocked over fences and thrown chairs and tables.

@Zaffino.

Possible tornado? Happened at 99thst and 140th Ave in Vancouver about 3:30 today. Can you verify? pic.twitter.com/JoChgm4PGu — Kathy Mills (@hellokittymills) March 24, 2017

A Douglas fir tree was uprooted at one of the homes.

Tree uprooted due to tornado in Vancouver (Photo: KGW)

There have been no reports of injuries.

© 2017 KGW-TV