KGW
Close

Small tornado rips through Vancouver

Tornado in Vancouver

Nate Hanson , KGW 7:25 PM. PDT March 24, 2017

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A small tornado ripped through part of Vancouver Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says an EF0 tornado went through the Orchards and Covington areas in Vancouver. An EF0 means winds were between 65-85 mph. The tornado hit at around 3 p.m.

“It looked like hail was blowing sideways and everything blew off the patio," one neighbor said.

Photos from homes in the area show damage to property, including knocked over fences and thrown chairs and tables.

A Douglas fir tree was uprooted at one of the homes.

There have been no reports of injuries.

 

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories